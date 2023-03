March 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths seized ₹1,48,000 unaccounted cash from Tiruppur North Regional Transport Office and ₹61,000 from the Joint Sub-Registrar Office in Nerupperichal on Wednesday.

Further, a probe is ongoing regarding the overall ₹2,90,000 unaccounted cash in both offices, according to sources.

DVAC is investigating over 10 brokers and officials, who were allegedly involved in illicit transactions, sources said.