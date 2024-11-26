ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹1.41 lakh in unaccounted cash from fire station officer in Coimbatore

Published - November 26, 2024 09:38 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday seized ₹1.41 lakh in unaccounted cash from the station officer of the fire station at Ganapathy in Coimbatore. DVAC sleuths seized the unaccounted cash from A. Muthuselvan, 54, a native of Theni district.

According to DVAC officials, they received specific information that Muthuselvan has been demanding and accepting bribes from people, who apply for no-objection certificates from the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

A DVAC team led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya carried out a joint surprise check at the Ganapathy fire station around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

The Vigilance officials found unaccounted money of ₹1,41,500 from Muthuselvan and seized the amount. He could not produce any document to prove the source of the money.

DVAC sources said that a case will be registered against the station officer and further investigation will be carried out based on legal opinion.

