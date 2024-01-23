ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹1.32 lakh in unaccounted money from shop near Sub-Registrar’s Office in Coimbatore

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.32 lakh in unaccounted money from a shop near the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Annur in Coimbatore district late on Monday.

Vigilance sources said the DVAC received specific information that document writers were paying bribes to Annur Sub-Registrar Selvabalamurugan for registration works. The document writers were asked to hand over the bribe amount to a person who runs a stationery shop opposite the Sub-Registrar Office.

A team led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya conducted a surprise check at the shop on Monday evening and found cash bundles with written slips, indicating which document writer was paying them. A total of ₹1.32 lakh, which were allegedly handed over by 10 persons for registrations processed at the Sub-Registrar Office on Monday, were found at the shop.

Since the money was unaccounted, the DVAC seized them for further procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US