DVAC seizes ₹1.32 lakh in unaccounted money from shop near Sub-Registrar’s Office in Coimbatore

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.32 lakh in unaccounted money from a shop near the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Annur in Coimbatore district late on Monday.

Vigilance sources said the DVAC received specific information that document writers were paying bribes to Annur Sub-Registrar Selvabalamurugan for registration works. The document writers were asked to hand over the bribe amount to a person who runs a stationery shop opposite the Sub-Registrar Office.

A team led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya conducted a surprise check at the shop on Monday evening and found cash bundles with written slips, indicating which document writer was paying them. A total of ₹1.32 lakh, which were allegedly handed over by 10 persons for registrations processed at the Sub-Registrar Office on Monday, were found at the shop.

Since the money was unaccounted, the DVAC seized them for further procedures.

