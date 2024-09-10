GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC seizes ₹1.02 lakh in unaccounted cash from junior engineer of Coimbatore Corporation

Published - September 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday seized ₹1.02 lakh in unaccounted cash from a junior engineer of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The unaccounted cash was seized from M. Vimalraj, 32, who has been working as a junior engineer with the engineering section of the Central zone of CCMC.

Mettupalayam sub-registrar, aides booked as DVAC traces transactions of over ₹25 lakh as bribe

Vimalraj has been under the watch of the DVAC after the agency got specific information that he had allegedly been collecting bribes from contractors and others.

DVAC officials headed by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya carried out a surprise check at Vimalraj’s office around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vigilance sleuths seize ₹2.80 lakh in unaccounted cash from woman sub-registrar in Coimbatore

Officials found unaccounted money of ₹1,02,100 in the laptop bag of Vimalraj. The junior engineer could not produce any source for the money, which was seized by the DVAC team.

DVAC sources said that further action, including booking the junior engineer, would be considered based on legal opinion.

