DVAC seizes ₹1 lakh unaccounted cash from Chief Educational Office

Coimbatore

31 December 2020 00:19 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized nearly ₹1 lakh unaccounted cash during a raid at the Chief Educational Office at Town Hall here on Wednesday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) T.H. Ganesh raided the office following a tip-off that private schools allegedly paid bribe for renewal of recognition, DVAC sources said.

The raids were conducted at the main office and the camp office on Race Course Road. The officers also collected the list of private schools that allegedly paid the money, the sources said. The raids began around 7 p.m. and continued till midnight.

