Coimbatore

DVAC seizes ₹1 lakh unaccounted cash from Chief Educational Office

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized nearly ₹1 lakh unaccounted cash during a raid at the Chief Educational Office at Town Hall here on Wednesday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) T.H. Ganesh raided the office following a tip-off that private schools allegedly paid bribe for renewal of recognition, DVAC sources said.

The raids were conducted at the main office and the camp office on Race Course Road. The officers also collected the list of private schools that allegedly paid the money, the sources said. The raids began around 7 p.m. and continued till midnight.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 12:21:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dvac-seizes-1-lakh-unaccounted-cash-from-chief-educational-office/article33458016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY