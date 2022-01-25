DVAC searches residence of AIADMK functionary in Coimbatore

The man and his wife had allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of their income

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Monday, searched the residence of K.V.N. Jayaraman, an AIADMK functionary and former chairman of No. 4 Veerapandi town panchayat in Coimbatore district, three days after it registered a case against him and his wife for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

DVAC sources said that a five-member team headed by an Inspector searched the residence of Jayaraman (47).

The search lasted for several hours.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Jayaraman and his wife J. Keerthi (36) on January 21, they were in possession of pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of ₹ 1.45 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income from 2011 to 2016, while he served as the chairman of the town panchayat.

According to the DVAC, Jayaraman had served as the chairman of No.4 Veerapandi town panchayat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2016.

The DVAC’s preliminary inquiry found that most of the acquisitive activities had taken place from October 25, 2011 to October 24, 2016.

Based on the findings, a case was registered against Jayaraman and Keerthi for offences under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The FIR said that Jayaraman had committed the offence of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period and his wife had abetted him.