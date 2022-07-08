DVAC searches flat of former Minister’s son in Coimbatore

It is part of the action conducted by DVAC at 49 locations across the State in a disproportionate assets case

A view of the gated community in Coimbatore where the DVAC is searching a flat belonging to former Minister K. Kamaraj’s son R. Inban in connection with a disproportionate assets case. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is searching a flat belonging to K. Inban, son of former Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Kamaraj, here on Friday in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against them and a few others.

Dr. Inban is the third accused in the case registered by the DVAC, Tiruvarur. His father and his elder brother M.K. Eniyan are the first and second accused.

The search is part of the action conducted by the DVAC at 49 locations across the State in connection with the case against the former Minister, his two sons and three others.

According to the First Information Report registered by the DVAC on Thursday, Dr. Inban and Dr. Eniyan are the managing directors of Sri Vasudevaperumal Healthcare Private Limited at Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district.

The FIR says Mr. Kamaraj had abused his position as a Minister during the period between May 23, 2011 and May 6, 2021, and acquired assets in his name and in the names of his family members and close associates, which are disproportionate to the known sources of their income.

It said Dr. Inban, who did his MBBS from 2009 to 2016, is working at a private hospital in Coimbatore.