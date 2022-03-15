DVAC search covers houses of Velumani’s close aides, police personnel who held key posts during AIADMK regime

AIADMK workers standing outside the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani at Sugunapuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The 42 places in Coimbatore searched by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with the fresh disproportionate assets case registered against former Minister S.P. Velumani and others also included houses of close aides, alleged benamis, three police personnel who held key posts in Coimbatore and Tiruppur during the AIADMK regime.

The house of Singanallur MLA K.R. Jayaram, who is close to Mr. Velumani was among the first places searched by DVAC from Tuesday morning other than the house and offices of the 13 accused who have been named in the First Information Report.

The house of Mr. Velumani’s assistant Santhosh at Sugunapuram, close to the former Minister’s residence, was also searched by a DVAC team.

Residences of Additional Superintendent of Police G.S. Anitha, former Special Branch inspectors P. Loganathan (Coimbatore district police) and A. Chandrakantha (Tiruppur district police) were also searched. Ms. Anitha had served as ADSP, Coimbatore district police, when Mr. Velumani was a Minister.

The other two government servants whose houses were searched were of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanmugam, training in-charge at Police Recruits School, Coimbatore, and G. Dwarakanath Singh, Assistant Director of Town Panchayat, at Achipatti near Pollachi.

DVAC sources said residences of S. Malarvizhi, chairperson and managing trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, on Avinashi Road; V.P. Kandavel, president of Muthugoundenpudur panchayat; and office of JRD Realtorss Private Ltd at Kovaipudur were among the places that were searched in Coimbatore district.