DVAC search at Salem CHO’s residence

17 April 2021 00:01 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at the official residence of City Health Officer of Salem Corporation K. Parthibhan here on Friday.

Official sources said the searches were related to a case registered with the Madurai unit of the DVAC when the officer was working in Madurai. The searches that began in the morning continued till evening.

