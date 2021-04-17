Coimbatore17 April 2021 00:01 IST
DVAC search at Salem CHO’s residence
Updated: 17 April 2021 00:01 IST
Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at the official residence of City Health Officer of Salem Corporation K. Parthibhan here on Friday.
Official sources said the searches were related to a case registered with the Madurai unit of the DVAC when the officer was working in Madurai. The searches that began in the morning continued till evening.
