DVAC registers case against town panchayat EO for fund misappropriation

The Namakkal district Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against a Town Panchayat executive officer (EO) for allegedly misappropriating funds worth ₹25.03 lakh on Wednesday.

K. Krishnaveni (53), a resident of GR Nagar in Karur district, has been working as an executive officer at Alampalayam Selection Grade Town Panchayat since October 2021. Following the allegations raised against her, the Namakkal DVAC conducted an inquiry and found that ₹25.03 lakh was misappropriated. A case was registered against her under Sections 167, 467, 468, 471, 477-A, and 409 of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the DVAC said that in 2022, Ms. Krishnaveni, colluded with other individuals and misappropriated the Alampalayam Town Panchayat funds by creating false vouchers in the names of K. Senthil Kumar, Krishna Earthmovers for ₹2.19 lakh, R. Ramkumar, Nandhini Septic Tank Cleaners for ₹1.85 lakh, K. Prabhakaran for ₹4.12 lakh and Malai Women Self Help Group for ₹16.85 lakh, causing a total loss of ₹25.03 lakh to the government exchequer.

The Director of Town Panchayats accorded permission under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to register a regular case against Ms. Krishnaveni. The original FIR was submitted to the Special Judge cum Chief Judicial Magistrate, Namakkal, and copies were submitted to the officers concerned, the DVAC added in its FIR.