DVAC registers case against five officials in Erode

Following the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹ 51.32 lakh during the raid at the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Town Panchayat, Erode Zone, at Erode Collectorate on Wednesday, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered case against five persons on Thursday.

A total of 42 town panchayats in Erode district and 15 town panchayats in Tiruppur districts come under the jurisdiction of the office of the collectorate. Based on a tip-off that contractors had allegedly paid money to the officials as a tender had been floated for road works, officials raided the office and seized unaccounted cash. The raid that began at 3 p.m. on Wednesday ended at 11 p.m.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the Assistant Executive Engineer Nagaraj, Junior Engineer Leelavathi, Tiruppur Thirumuruganpoondi Town Panchayat Junior Engineer Chelladurai, Mulanur Town Panchayat worker Selvam and a temporary worker Venkatesh.