DVAC registers case against CEO, assistant for graft

Coimbatore

01 January 2021 00:08 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha and her assistant on graft charges on Thursday.

DVAC sources said that the sleuths seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹1.02 lakh during a surprise check at the CEO’s office at Town Hall area. The inspection lasted nearly 12 hours. It began around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and ended at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) T.H. Ganesh visited the CEO’s office following a tip-off that private schools allegedly paid bribe for renewal of recognition and as a new year gift. A sheet containing the list of schools which paid the bribe to the CEO was also seized during the check, the sources said.

The DVAC booked Ms. Usha and her assistant Balan under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are under way.

School education officials with over two decades of experience said that this is probably the first instance that the DVAC seized unaccounted cash from the office and booked a CEO for graft.

A senior official with the Department of School Education said that the State government will initiate action against Ms. Usha based on the report submitted by the DVAC.