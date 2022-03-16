DVAC raids unearthed tip of the iceberg: DMK worker

The amount of gold, silver cash and other documents seized by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the raids conducted at 59 places linked to former Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates on Tuesday is the tip of the iceberg, alleges film producer and DMK worker Race Course Raghunath who had come up with several petitions against the ex- Minister.

Mr. Raghunath said that he strongly suspects that Mr. Velumani and his associates could have diverted ill-gotten wealth to offshore accounts, citing many foreign trips undertaken by Mr. Velumani, his wife Vidya Devi, son Vikash and daughter Sarangi.

“A detailed investigation should be launched to find out how the wealth amassed through illegal means was diverted,” he said.

After registering its second case against Mr. Velumani and his associates in August 2021, the DVAC on Tuesday seized 11.153 kg of gold, 118.506 kg of silver, ₹84,00,000 in unaccounted-for cash, investment to the tune of ₹34 lakh in different types of cryptocurrencies and various documents from the 59 locations where searches were conducted.

“My first petition against Mr. Velumani sought for an investigation into large scale corruption in the use of funds awarded under the Smart Cities Mission. In Coimbatore, multiple works launched under the Smart Cities Mission including places such as Race Course and R.S. Puram did not see any progress. Development of various tanks in the city were also stopped after launch,” he alleged.

Mr. Raghunath claimed that he had already accused R. Chandrasekar and K. Chandraprakash, fourth and fifth accused in the latest assets case, had been giving commission to Mr. Velumani for the works awarded to their firm K.C.P. Engineers Private Ltd.

The First Information Report registered by the DVAC on Monday alleges that Chandrasekar and Chandraprakash, founders and major shareholders of K.C.P. Engineers Private Ltd, received several injudicious work orders for the tenders applied by the firm during the official tenure of Mr. Velumani.