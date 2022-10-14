DVAC raids Town and Country Planning office in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 14, 2022 22:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the District Town and Country Planning office on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DVAC received information that bribe is being collected for the Deepavali festival in the office at Suramangalam. Acting on the tip-off, the DVAC team came to the office at 4 p.m. and inspected the premises and enquired with the staff and persons in the office.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DVAC officials seized ₹20,000 from two persons who came to the office for land approval. The raid continued till late in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app