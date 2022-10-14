Coimbatore

DVAC raids Town and Country Planning office in Salem

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the District Town and Country Planning office on Friday.

The DVAC received information that bribe is being collected for the Deepavali festival in the office at Suramangalam. Acting on the tip-off, the DVAC team came to the office at 4 p.m. and inspected the premises and enquired with the staff and persons in the office.

The DVAC officials seized ₹20,000 from two persons who came to the office for land approval. The raid continued till late in the night.


