DVAC raids three places in Salem

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided three places linked with a junior assistant attached to the Suramangalam Sub-Registrar office on Tuesday.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
Based on complaints that Junior Assistant Kaveri (58) allegedly received bribes on behalf of officials and bought assets, the DVAC officials raided three places - Kaveri’s residence at Steel Plant and his relatives’ houses in Elampillai. The raid started on Tuesday around 6 a.m. that lasted for 10 hours. DVAC sources said that they found documents related to some assets.