DVAC raids three places in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 11, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided three places linked with a junior assistant attached to the Suramangalam Sub-Registrar office on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on complaints that Junior Assistant Kaveri (58) allegedly received bribes on behalf of officials and bought assets, the DVAC officials raided three places - Kaveri’s residence at Steel Plant and his relatives’ houses in Elampillai. The raid started on Tuesday around 6 a.m. that lasted for 10 hours. DVAC sources said that they found documents related to some assets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app