Coimbatore

DVAC raids three places in Salem

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided three places linked with a junior assistant attached to the Suramangalam Sub-Registrar office on Tuesday.

Based on complaints that Junior Assistant Kaveri (58) allegedly received bribes on behalf of officials and bought assets, the DVAC officials raided three places - Kaveri’s residence at Steel Plant and his relatives’ houses in Elampillai. The raid started on Tuesday around 6 a.m. that lasted for 10 hours. DVAC sources said that they found documents related to some assets.


