DVAC raids sub-registrar office in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI

21 November 2020 23:22 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance of Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the premises of a sub-registrar office in Hosur and seized about ₹3.86 lakh of unaccounted cash.

Based on a tip-off, the DVAC team led by DSP Krishnarajan conducted the raids on the premises on M.G.Road and seized the cash. The officials have registered case against sub-registrar Paneerselvam and joint-sub registrar Nehru. Further investigation is on.

