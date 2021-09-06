DVAC raids residence of govt. school headmaster

For allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday raided the residence of a government school headmaster at Nedunchalai Nagar here for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to sources, G.Venkateshwaran, headmaster at the government tribal school near Pethanaikenpalayam, was charged with accumulating wealth beyond his income by the DVAC . His wife P.Ramya is also named an accused in the case. Venkateshwaran joined government service in 2002 and has been working at the tribal school from 2018. The accused is said to have accumulated assets to the tune of about ₹ 24 lakh beyond his income between 2012 and 2018 and a case was registered by the DVAC in November 2020.

The search that began at the residence of Venkateshwaran in the early hours of the day continued till about 3 p.m. Investigations are on.