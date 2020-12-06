DVAC raids Mettur RTO

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the premises of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mettur on Saturday and seized unaccounted cash.

According to officials, the raid started on Saturday afternoon.

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1,89,200 was seized from the premises. A case has been registered against the regional transport officer, motor vehicle inspector and two middlemen, the officials said.