DVAC raids houses of Highway Department officials in Namakkal

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials raided the houses of Highway Department officials on Saturday and seized unaccounted cash.

As part of the State-wide search, DVAC officials raided the office of the Assistant Director (AD) for Highways on the premises of the Divisional Engineer (DE) office on Friday and seized ₹8.99 lakh. The DVAC registered a case against DE Chandrasekaran and AD Manickam.

On Saturday, the DVAC officials raided Chandrasekaran’s house at Natarajapuram in Namakkal and Manickam’s house at Tharamangalam in Salem district. While ₹4.36 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from Chandrasekaran’s house, no cash was found in Manickam’s house.


