DVAC raids DSP’s residence

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Salem raided the residence of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) here in Coimbatore.

P. Kumar, who was the DSP, NIB-CID for Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri, allegedly demanded bribe from a ganja peddler. The raids were carried out during the last couple of days. Incriminating documents were seized during the raids, according to official sources. The raids were conducted after a complaint was given to the DVAC officials in Salem.

