DVAC police arrest two persons for accepting bribe

January 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A revenue assistant along with another person, who were working for the Gudalur Municipality in the Nilgiris were arrested by the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sreejith, working as a revenue assistant and his assistant Ramesh. It has been alleged that Sreejith had demanded a bribe of ₹11,000 from the complainant, in exchange for approving alternative housing constructed under schemes of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board and also for fixing housing tax for the property.

The complainant, from Thorapalli, had approached Sreejith and had applied to build a house under the relevant schemes when Sreejith demanded the bribe from him. Following this, the victim approached the DVAC police with a complaint. Based on the it, the DVAC police inspector, Seetha Lakshmi and fellow police personnel laid a trap at Sreejith’s office in Gudalur on Saturday. The complainant was given currency notes on which a special chemical to easily imprint fingerprints of the accused while receiving the money were applied. These notes were given to Sreejith when he was arrested, officials said.

Sreejith had deputed his assistant Ramesh to collect the bribe from the complainant. After Ramesh accepted the bribe and went into Sreejith’s office to hand it over to him, police personnel arrested both of them. They were booked under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

