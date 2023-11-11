DVAC officials seize ₹ 6.03 lakh in unaccounted money from BDO’s office in Salem

November 11, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - SALEM

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday seized ₹ 6.03 lakh in unaccounted money from a block development officer’s (BDO) office in Salem.

Acting on a tip-off that staff at the Kadayampatti office were collecting money from contractors for Deepavali, the DVAC officials conducted a raid. After searching for nearly 12 hours, the DVAC seized ₹ 6.03 lakh in unaccounted cash. The DVAC registered a case against BDO Venkatesan, deputy BDO Shanmugam, and six contractors. Further investigation is on.