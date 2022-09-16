DVAC nabs two persons for bribery in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 16, 2022 19:08 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Friday nabbed two persons, including the husband of a panchayat president, while they were receiving bribe from a contractor.

According to the police, contractor Senthilkumar of Deviyakurichi approached Deviyakurichi Panchayat officials to sanction a bill for his work recently. Deviyakurichi panchayat president J. Amutha’s husband A. Jayakumar (48), who is secretary of Thalaivasal Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank, and Deviyakurichi panchayat secretary A. Chinnasamy (43) demanded ₹55,000 as bribe from the contractor.

Unwilling to give the amount, Senthilkumar approached the DVAC. As per their direction, he gave chemical-laced currency notes to Jayakumar and Chinnasamy at the Deviyakurichi panchayat office on Friday. The DVAC officials led by Inspector Ravichandran caught the duo red-handed.

