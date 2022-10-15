Coimbatore

DVAC nabs two officials while receiving bribe in Coimbatore

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Coimbatore, arrested two persons from the District Child Protection Unit on Friday for demanding bribe from the parent of a sexual assault victim.

According to the police, the father of a sexual assault victim approached the District Child Protection Unit at the Coimbatore Collector’s Office for a clearance certificate to take back his daughter from a childcare home to the house. Legal Probation Officer Karthik Prabhu and District Child Welfare Committee member Dhanalakshmi demanded ₹5,000 from him for issuing the certificate.

The parent lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of the police. Based on the complaint, the DVAC sleuths caught the officials red-handed while receiving the bribe and arrested them on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody.


