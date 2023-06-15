HamberMenu
DVAC nabs TAHDCO’s district manager and record clerk for bribery in Salem

June 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) district manager and record clerk, who were caught receiving bribes on Thursday evening.

Kumar, a farmer and resident of Maniyarkundam near Pethanaickenpalayam, had approached the Salem district TAHDCO office for getting 50% subsidy for buying a tractor. The TAHDCO district manager (in charge), G. Santhi, demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 for providing the subsidy amount. Unwilling to give the bribe, Mr. Kumar approached the Salem DVAC officials.

As per their direction, while Mr. Kumar gave the cash to G. Santhi, she asked him to give the amount to the record clerk M. Santhi. While he gave the cash to the clerk, the DVAC officials who were hiding in the office caught her red-handed.

The DVAC team arrested both the district manager, Santhi, and the record clerk and is investigating further.

