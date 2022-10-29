DVAC nabs SSI while accepting bribe in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
October 29, 2022 20:55 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a special sub-inspector (SSI) while receiving bribe on Saturday.

According to the police, there was a land dispute between Velusamy’s family of Idayankattuvalasu in Erode district and his relatives in Paramathi Velur.

A quarrel erupted between them on September 16, and later it turned into a fight. In the incident, Velusamy’s family members sustained injuries, and they were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital. The Paramathi Velur police received complaints from both sides and the station SSI Ashok Kumar demanded bribe from Velusamy’s family members to not file an FIR against them. But they moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

On October 16, the SSI again contacted Velusamy’s family members and said to support them and close the case, he demanded ₹10,000 bribe.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Velusamy met the SSI and explained he was not in a position to give that much amount. After negotiation, the SSI demanded ₹5,000.

Unwilling to give bribe, Velusamy approached Namakkal DVAC and, as per their instruction on Saturday, Velusamy gave the amount to Ashok Kumar at Rasampalayam toll gate. The DVAC, who hid in the locality, caught the SSI red-handed and arrested him.

