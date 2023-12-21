ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC nabs officials for bribery in Namakkal

December 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant executive engineer and an assistant engineer attached to the Tami Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were arrested for bribery in Namakkal on Thursday.

M. Selvaraj (45), a farmer based in Veppadai in Namakkal District, approached the Veppadai Tangedco office to get a power connection for his farm. When assistant engineer S. Ranjith (40) and assistant executive engineer S. Muthusamy (57) demanded a bribe of ₹35,000, Selvaraj approached Namakkal DVAC officials, and as per their directions, handed over the bribe amount to officials. DVAC officials nabbed the two officials immediately, registered a case and arrested them.

