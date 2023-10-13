DVAC nabs cooperative society manager in Namakkal while accepting bribe

October 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) nabbed a cooperative society manager while receiving bribe on Friday.

M. Loganathan, a resident of Old Nesavalar Colony in Gurusamipalayam near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, is a member of the S. 844 Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society. He is weaving dhoti for the government on his loom by obtaining warp beams from the Society.

To obtain 13 warp beams for weaving dhotis, he approached manager Prakash. But the manager demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for issuing a warp beam. Not willing to give bribe, Loganathan approached Namakkal DVAC. The officials directed him to give the bribe amount.

Based on their instructions on Friday, he handed over the amount to Prakash, and the DVAC officials caught him red-handed and arrested him.

