ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC nabs cooperative society manager in Namakkal while accepting bribe

October 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) nabbed a cooperative society manager while receiving bribe on Friday.

M. Loganathan, a resident of Old Nesavalar Colony in Gurusamipalayam near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, is a member of the S. 844 Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society. He is weaving dhoti for the government on his loom by obtaining warp beams from the Society.

To obtain 13 warp beams for weaving dhotis, he approached manager Prakash. But the manager demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for issuing a warp beam. Not willing to give bribe, Loganathan approached Namakkal DVAC. The officials directed him to give the bribe amount.

Based on their instructions on Friday, he handed over the amount to Prakash, and the DVAC officials caught him red-handed and arrested him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US