DVAC nabs bill collector for bribery in Salem

Published - October 28, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) apprehended a bill collector from Salem Corporation, on bribery charges on Monday.

According to sources, S. Shaji, a resident of Mitta Pudur who recently built a house, was approached by Raja, 45, the bill collector for Salem’s 5th ward, to discuss property tax. Raja allegedly offered to reduce the tax amount in exchange for a ₹30,000 bribe. Unwilling to pay, Shaji reported the incident to DVAC officials.

On Monday afternoon, Shaji, upon the instructions given by the sleuths, handed over the bribe at the Hasthampatti zonal office. DVAC Inspector Murugan and his team caught Raja in the act, arresting him on-site. The bill collector was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

