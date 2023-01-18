ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC evaluates former MLA’s property in Namakkal

January 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) along with officials from the Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) evaluated the value of properties owned by former AIADMK Namakkal MLA K.P.P. Baskar here on Wednesday. 

In August 12, 2022, vigilance sleuths registered a case against the former MLA and his wife Uma on charges of amassing wealth to the tune of over ₹4.72 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income, during the period from April 28, 2016 to March 15, 2021.  DVAC sleuths searched 28 properties and seized cash, jewellery, property documents and other documents. Mr. Baskar, a two-time MLA from 2011 to 2021, was also the secretary for the party’s Namakkal Town unit.

On Wednesday, over 10 members from DVAC and the two departments measured the former MLA’s house and the office in the town and also evaluated the items. Sources said based on the documents seized, property is being evaluated. Mr. Baskar was present in the house during the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US