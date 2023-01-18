HamberMenu
DVAC evaluates former MLA’s property in Namakkal

January 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) along with officials from the Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) evaluated the value of properties owned by former AIADMK Namakkal MLA K.P.P. Baskar here on Wednesday. 

In August 12, 2022, vigilance sleuths registered a case against the former MLA and his wife Uma on charges of amassing wealth to the tune of over ₹4.72 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income, during the period from April 28, 2016 to March 15, 2021.  DVAC sleuths searched 28 properties and seized cash, jewellery, property documents and other documents. Mr. Baskar, a two-time MLA from 2011 to 2021, was also the secretary for the party’s Namakkal Town unit.

On Wednesday, over 10 members from DVAC and the two departments measured the former MLA’s house and the office in the town and also evaluated the items. Sources said based on the documents seized, property is being evaluated. Mr. Baskar was present in the house during the process.

