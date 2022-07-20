DVAC evaluates former Minister’s property in Namakkal

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths along with officials from Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) assessed the property worth of former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani in Namakkal on Wednesday.

Vigilance sleuths had last year registered a disproportionate assets case against the former Minister and his family members accusing them of accumulating assets to the tune of ₹4.85 crore. On December 15, 2021, DVAC sleuths searched 69 premises belonging to the former Minister, his family and acquaintances in the State and in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and seized cash, documents, gold jewellery and silver articles. Again searches were carried out at 14 places linked to the former Minister.

On Wednesday, over 15 members from DVAC and the two departments measured the Minister’s house at Govindampalayam and also evaluated the items in the house. Sources said based on the documents seized, property is being evaluated. Mr. Thangamani was present in the house during the process.