DVAC continues raid at KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd office in Coimbatore

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday continued searches at the office of KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd in Coimbatore for the second day on Wednesday.

KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd and its managing director, K. Chandraprakash, are the third and fourth accused in the case registered by DVAC against former Minister S.P. Velumani and 16 others on Tuesday.

DVAC sources said that the office of KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd at Peelamedu was raided on Tuesday, and the raid lasted late into the night. The raid continued on Wednesday morning. The construction firm’s office is spread over three floors of a multi-storeyed building at Peelamedu.

The DVAC case relates to alleged favouritism Mr. Velumani extended in the awarding of contracts to certain companies which are believed to be owned by his close associates when he was the Minister of Municipal Administration from 2016, in the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Chandraprakash got admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday after DVAC teams started simultaneous searches at 42 locations including the houses of Mr. Velumani and Chandraprakash.