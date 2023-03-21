DVAC conducts searches at Erode Corporation Commissioner’s residence

March 21, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - ERODE/CHENNAI

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar at Periyar Nagar in the district.

The searches follow a case registered against Mr. Sivakumar, formerly the Commissioner, Pallavaram Municipality, Chennai, and Karuppiah Raja, the then Municipal Engineer, Pallavaram Municipality, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A five-member team, led by DVAC Inspector Arumugam, arrived at the residence in the morning. However, Mr. Sivakumar was in Chennai and he was informed following which he arrived by 3.50 p.m. and sleuths entered the residence and began the search.

Mr. Sivakumar was the Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency for which byelection was held on February 27.

The DVAC accused the two officials of colluding with two private companies and causing wrongful loss to the State exchequer by awarding contracts in violation of the procedure laid down. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two officials awarded tender to M/s Deepthi Enterprises for cleaning 184 toilets in 11 schools coming under the control of Pallavaram Municipality.

But it was found on record that out of 184 toilets, only 47 toilets were used by the staff and teachers of 11 schools who were engaged in examination paper valuation work during vocational holidays in the year 2015. Mr. Sivakumar in connivance with M/s Deepthi Enterprises created records as if 184 toilets were cleaned. Based on the incorrect records, he paid the full amount of ₹ 8.5 lakh to the company instead of ₹ 1.7 lakh for cleaning 47 toilets.

In 2016, the official allotted toilet cleaning work for 11 schools at a cost of ₹ 9.75 lakh for 30 days to the same M/s Deepthi Larby Enterprises. He then extended the work contract for a year in violation of the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act and paid ₹ 1.10 crore to the company.

The DVAC also alleged that the accused officials awarded Domestic Breeding Checkers work worth ₹ 1.14 crore to M/s Reylon Facility Services Pvt Ltd without following the tender rules. The Domestic Breeding Checkers were engaged to control proliferation of mosquitoes during the rainy season.

Investigators said there was incriminating material evidence to show that in mosquito control activities, tender was awarded to M/s Reylon Facility Services Pvt Ltd for more than one year and undue favour done to the firm. It was alleged that there was malpractice in the purchase of medicine used to cure Elephantiasis. During the period November 2016, the officials of Pallavaram Municipality made entries in the registers of Pallavaram Municipality as if 300 liters of Fenthion medicines for Elephantiasis were purchased from Pyrethrum India Pvt Ltd, T. Nagar, Chennai-17. The company had claimed ₹ 4.92 lakh for supplying Fenthion medicine.

But there were no entries found in the stock register of Pallavaram Municipality during 2016 for the purchase. Also, there were no entries made in the distribution register to show that the Fenthion medicine said to be purchased for control of Elephantiasis was distributed to the public in proper manner.