DVAC conduct searches at sub-inspector’s residence in Namakkal

June 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Namakkal Detachment, conduct searches at the residence of a sub-inspector and three other places related to him here on Wednesday.

Officials said T. Boopathi, 42, had served as SI at Belukurichi and Rasipuram police stations from 2018 to 2019 and is currently posted at Namakkal police station. He is residing with his wife at Thirunagar on Mohanur Road in the town.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Subashini began searches at his house at Thirunagar, his father’s house at Mallasamudram, his father-in-law house at Rasipuram and a lodge on Salem Road.

Sleuths said A. Jeyarajan of Pachudayampalayam village in Rasipuram taluk is running a finance company and has a son, who is unemployed. E. Atrin Bosco of Rasipuram told Jeyarajan that he knew politicians and government officials and could get a job for his son and his brother’s son. He received ₹ 17.2 lakh from Jeyarajan. Also, Atrin Bosco obtained a loan from a finance company to the tune of ₹ 13 lakh. After paying interest for loans till March 2018, Atrin Bosco shifted to Dindigul and refused to repay the money.

Jeyarajan approached Rasipuram police station where Boopathi was on duty who demanded ₹ 5 lakh to recover ₹ 30 lakh from Atrin Bosco. Jeyarajan also paid the money in instalments. Though Boopathi recovered ₹ 27 lakh from Atrin Bosco, the SI swindled ₹ 8 lakh. Hence, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

eom\sps.