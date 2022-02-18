DVAC case against Periyar University staff for forging marksheets

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a case against two staff of Periyar University allegedly for taking bribe and forging marksheets of candidates.

According to DVAC sleuths here, cases were registered against P.K. Senthilkumar, Deputy Registrar and R. Premarani, Assistant Registrar at the office of Controller of Examinations at Periyar University.

The university follows double valuation for M.Phil examinations.

According to officials, the candidate must get 38 out of 75 marks in theory examinations to get pass and the remaining 25 marks will be given as internal marks. Totally, a candidate must obtain 50% marks to pass the examinations.

In 2018, the accused had taken bribe and forged marksheets of 18 candidates and awarded pass marks to students, who had actually failed in the examinations. Based on an inquiry, DVAC has registered a case against the accused and further probe is on.