DVAC books panchayat officials in Coimbatore district for swindling money by faking road work 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against two government officials, two panchayat officials and a contractor on charges of misappropriating ₹8.40 lakh by faking road development work in Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat in Coimbatore district.

G. Rajabharathi (41), former assistant engineer of Karamadai panchayat union; R. Ramesh (56), assistant executive engineer of Coimbatore sub-division; T. Vimala (51), president of Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat; K. Vinoth Kumar (40), the vice-president; and R. Palanisamy (40), a private contractor from Manjoor in the Nilgiris are the accused as per the First Information Report (FIR) of the DVAC.

Rajabharathi held the post of the assistant engineer in Karamadai panchayat union from July 4, 2019 to November 30, 2021 before moving to Periyanaickenpalayam panchayat union from February 16, 2022. Vimala and Kumar have held the posts of president and vice-president of Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat from January 2020.

As per the FIR, the Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat laid a coal tar road from NGM Road to Kuppanur Road using ₹30,00,000 from the Karamadai union during 2015-16. The then freshly laid road included a stretch from Cheran Nagar second bridge to Mahalakshmi Avenue. In July 2020, then Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani (also the chairman of the District Rural Development Agency) accorded administrative sanction for the upgradation of the road from Cheran Nagar second bridge to Mahalakshmi Avenue using funds under the 14th Finance Commission 2019-20.

As the assistant engineer of Karamadai panchayat union, Rajabharathi prepared an estimation for a sum of ₹8.40 lakh for the work and Ramesh accorded the technical sanction. The work was ‘entrusted’ to Palanisamy in September 2020. Subsequently, according to the DVAC, Rajabharathi and Ramesh conducted measurements and prepared the measurement book (M.Book) as if the work was executed by them on the stretch. They obtained the payment order from the Collector in February 2021 for the payment of ₹8,39,785 under the 14th Central Finance Commission Grand Union Fund of Karamadai block, making it seem that the work was executed by them. Panchayat president Vimala prepared a voucher and she along with Kumar remitted a sum of ₹7,93,336 to the contractor Palanisamy after deduction of statutory deductions of ₹46,449, the FIR said.

The DVAC’s preliminary investigation found that the first four accused colluded with the contractor and created false documents such as an agreement, photography of the alleged work, bills, running accounts, contract certificates and vouchers to show that the particular stretch of road was upgraded. A case was registered against the five persons under different Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 13 based on a complaint lodged by DVAC inspector C. Latha.