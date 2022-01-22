DVAC books former chairman of No.4 Veerapandi town panchayat, wife for disproportionate assets

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) here on Friday booked the former chairman of No.4 Veerapandi town panchayat K.V.N. Jayaraman (47) and his wife for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered against Jayaraman and his wife J. Keerthi (36) said that they were in possession of pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of ₹1.45 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The FIR said that Jayaraman of Veerapandi Pudur had committed the offence of criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period and his wife had abetted it.

The FIR said that Jayaraman hailed from a middle class family and Keerthi is a homemaker. He runs Sree Ram Engineering Works at P.N. Palayam in partnership with his elder brother J. Dheenathayalan.

Jayaraman had been elected as the chairman of No.4 Veerapandi town panchayat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2016. Most of the acquisitive activities had taken place during the last term from October 25, 2011 to October 24, 2016.

DVAC had received reliable information that Jayaraman acquired and was in possession of immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name of his wife and Sree Ram Engineering Works.

Based on the findings in the preliminary investigation, the DVAC registered a case against Jayaraman and Keerthi for offences under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 based on a complaint lodged by inspector C. Latha.