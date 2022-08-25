DVAC books district registrar, relatives in assets case in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2022 21:00 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption(DVAC) has registered a case against a 46-year-old man who worked as District Registrar (Audit) in Coimbatore (now under suspension) and two of his relatives on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. M. Selvakumar from Sivaganga, his mother-in-law S. Pandiyammal of Pudhu Vazhu Nagar in Sivaganga district and his wife’s sister R. Thendral of LIC Colony in Madurai were booked by the DVAC on Tuesday. According to the DVAC, the accused acquired ₹ 65.87 lakh between January 1, 2009 to December 31, 2012 which was disproportionate to their known sources of income.  As per the First Information Report, Selvakumar constructed a grand house at Sri Varahamurthy Avenue at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore in the name of his sister-in-law Thendral. It said that DVAC had reliable information that Selvakumar acquired and was in possession of immovable assets in the name of his mother-in-law Pandiyammal and sister-in-law Thendral during the check period from January 1, 2009 to December 31, 2012. A total of ₹ 65,87,640 acquired by the accused during the period was disproportionate and was 242% more than his known sources of income, the FIR said.

