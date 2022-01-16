DVAC books Coimbatore Corporation’s assistant revenue officer, former bill collector

The two had misappropriated ₹ 7.57 lakh on the pretext of collecting fines for building plan deviations

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against a former bill collector and an assistant revenue officer of Coimbatore Corporation for misappropriating ₹ 7.57 lakh on the pretext of collecting fines for deviations in building plans.

The case has been registered against R. Yuvaraj (40), record clerk and bill collector (full additional charge) of East Zone, who is currently under suspension, and R. Sathya Prabha (55), assistant revenue officer of South Zone (previously East Zone).

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Yuvaraj held charges of the record clerk and bill collector (full additional charge) in Ward No. 61 from February 24, 2019 to August 27, 2020 and in Ward No.64 from October 24, 2018 to August 27, 2020.

Sathya Prabha held the charge of assistant revenue officer, East Zone, from July 12, 2019 to October 6, 2020.

According to the DVAC, every building owner has to submit an application to the Municipal Corporation at the time of fixation of house tax for the newly constructed house or building.

The application would be received by the assistant revenue officer, entered in the relevant registers and subsequently sent to the bill collector concerned for measuring the building and submitting the inspection report. During the inspection of building, if the measurement exceeds the approved plan, it would be considered as a deviation. Thereafter, the bill collector will fix the charges for the deviation and the building owner should remit the fee to the concerned zonal office of the Corporation.

The FIR said that Yuvaraj colluded with Sathya Prabha during his tenure as bill collector in charge of East Zone and prepared false challan and false seal in the name of Corporation.

He collected money from building owners and issued cash receipts with forged signature of the cashier in order to make them believe that the deviation charges were paid to the treasury.

Sathya Prabha was responsible for the inspection of buildings and verifying the payments and submission of note files to the Assistant Commissioner, East Zone, in order to issue property tax books to the building owners.

She colluded with Yuvaraj and misappropriated a sum of ₹ 7,57,430 from Ward No.61 and 64.

Vigilance Inspector C. Latha registered a case against Yuvaraj and Sathya Prabha for offences under Sections 120(B), 167, 465, 468, 471, 477 (A) and 409 IPC and 13(2) read with 13(1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on January 7. Further investigations are on.