DVAC arrests VAO on charges of graft

Coimbatore

25 August 2021 00:00 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) near S.S. Kulam on charges of demanding graft for name transfer on land patta.

In a statement, the DVAC said Vellanaipatti VAO Kumar (40) allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 3,500 from a resident of Idigarai to process the name transfer application.

The resident approached the DVAC, who set up a trap at the village administrative office on Tuesday and the VAO was caught accepting the bribe amount, the statement said. The accused was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

Couple found dead

A man and his wife were found dead at their residence in Singanallur on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Mohammed Hanif (44) and Mumtaj (39), the police said. The neighbours broke open the door after the couple did not respond to their calls and found them dead. The police claimed that the couple was facing financial and medical issues, which might have prompted them to take the extreme step. Singanallur police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Woman found murdered in Avinashi

A 30-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence at Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Priya had strangulation marks on her neck and her jewellery were missing.

The Avinashi police registered a case and efforts to nab the accused are on.