DVAC arrests two persons for graft in Salem

September 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths caught red-handed two persons while receiving bribe here on Tuesday.

Karthikeyan of Chengalpattu district is doing real estate business. He bought land in Magudanchavadi locality and submitted a petition at the Ernapuram panchayat office seeking approval for the plots. Ernapuram panchayat president Megala’s husband, Manikandan, demanded ₹50 lakh as bribe to give approval for the plots and asked Karthikeyan to give ₹5 lakh in advance.

Unwilling to give bribe, Karthikeyan approached Salem DVAC officials, and as per their instructions, he gave the bribe amount to Manikandan at the Ernapuram panchayat office on Tuesday. At that time, DVAC officials caught Manikandan and office assistant Anand red-handed. The DVAC registered a case and arrested the duo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.