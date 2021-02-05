DVAC arrests SI, constable for taking bribe

Coimbatore

05 February 2021 00:17 IST

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a police sub-inspector and a constable for accepting a bribe of ₹ 6,000 from a person to settle a traffic violation.

The arrested were sub-inspector A. Maruthayyapandi (54) and police constable S. Sakthivel (27) attached to the traffic police station at Sulur.

DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh said that Maruthayyapandi had caught Murugan, a native of Dharmapuri who has been doing painting works near Sulur, for driving under the influence of alcohol a few days ago.

“The SI did not register a case for the violation and kept the Murugan’s two-wheeler in a paid parking facility. As per Murugan’s complaint, the SI initially demanded ₹ 12,000 to release the two-wheeler. The officer later agreed to release the vehicle if Murugan paid ₹ 6,000,” said Mr. Ganesh.

Based on Murugan’s complaint, the DVAC handed over marked currencies to Murugan which he gave to the SI upon his demand at the traffic police station, Sulur. Vigilance sleuths, who were waiting outside, caught the SI and the constable in act and arrested them.