DVAC arrests SI, constable for taking bribe

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a police sub-inspector and a constable for accepting a bribe of ₹ 6,000 from a person to settle a traffic violation.
The arrested were sub-inspector A. Maruthayyapandi (54) and police constable S. Sakthivel (27) attached to the traffic police station at Sulur.
DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh said that Maruthayyapandi had caught Murugan, a native of Dharmapuri who has been doing painting works near Sulur, for driving under the influence of alcohol a few days ago.
“The SI did not register a case for the violation and kept the Murugan’s two-wheeler in a paid parking facility. As per Murugan’s complaint, the SI initially demanded ₹ 12,000 to release the two-wheeler. The officer later agreed to release the vehicle if Murugan paid ₹ 6,000,” said Mr. Ganesh.
Based on Murugan’s complaint, the DVAC handed over marked currencies to Murugan which he gave to the SI upon his demand at the traffic police station, Sulur. Vigilance sleuths, who were waiting outside, caught the SI and the constable in act and arrested them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath