DVAC arrests panchayat secretary while accepting bribe in Salem

March 31, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a panchayat secretary while he was receiving bribe on Thursday evening.

According to the police, S. Arumugam (58) of Sikkanampatti panchayat, near Omalur, is a mason. He used to construct houses under the Prime Minister’s Housing for All scheme. Recently, he approached Sikkanampatti panchayat secretary Gowri Sankar (44), of Reddipatti, to clear his bill for constructing a house. To clear his ₹20,000 bill, Gowri Sankar demanded ₹5,000 as bribe.

Not willing to give the amount, Arumugam approached Salem DVAC officials, who laid a trap to nab the panchayat secretary.

Based on instructions from DVAC officials, Arumugam gave ₹3,000 as a bribe to Gowri Sankar at the panchayat office. DVAC sleuths, who were present at the office caught Gowri Sankar red-handed while receiving the bribe. The DVAC registered a case, arrested Gowri Sankar, and remanded him in prison.

