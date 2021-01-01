DVAC arrests NIB-CID inspector, head constable

Coimbatore

01 January 2021 00:14 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested an inspector and two head constables from the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) in Coimbatore on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh from an accused.

DVAC sources said that a 33-year-old man was arrested here for possession of ganja in the past week.

Advertising

Advertising

An NIB-CID inspector Sarojini (40) allegedly told the accused’s wife that the quantity of the ganja possessed by him could be reported as less than 1 kg to ensure that he gets bail. However, the inspector demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh for this and the accused’s wife paid ₹30,000 to Sarojini and head constable Ramasamy (45) as advance, the sources said.

A relative of the wife reported to the DVAC regarding the bribery and the sleuths arranged a ‘trap’ on Thursday. Sources said that the woman went to the NIB-CID office at Tatabad to pay the remaining ₹70,000 cash as bribe to Sarojini and Ramasamy and the DVAC sleuths caught them red-handed while accepting the cash.

The inspector and the head constable were booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and were remanded in judicial custody, according to the sources.